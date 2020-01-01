'Why was Jeje Lalpekhlua overlooked for the Arjuna award again?' - Lalnghinglova Hmar asks Kiren Rijiju

The India international has been nominated thrice for the prestigious award but has failed to win the honour...

Mizoram Football Association's (MFA) General Secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar has written a letter to Kiren Rijiju, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, enquiring about the criteria for the Arjuna Award recipients after international Jeje Lalpekhlua was disregarded for the third time.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) had nominated Jeje for the first time in 2017, along with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Bembem Devi. That year, Bembem Devi was chosen by the Sports Ministry for the prestigious award.

In 2019, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu trumped his national teammate for the gong whereas in 2020, Sandesh Jhingan pipped Bala Devi and him to the award.

More teams

It must be noted that Hmar is a member of AIFF's Executive Committee and the League Committee.

Hmar categorically demanded an explanation and asked 'Why has Jeje Lalpekhlua been overlooked after three separate nominations?'

Hmar went on to note the achievements of the 'Mizo Sniper' who has been a part of the Indian national team for the better part of a decade now and has 56 international caps (23 goals) to his name. The AIFF Executive Committee member also touched upon the fact that both Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan have lesser number of India caps than Jeje.

He also highlighted the numerous personal achievements the former forward has accomplished. He was named the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2013 and then won the AIFF Player of the Year gong in 2016.

He was also the (ISL) Emerging Player of the Year in 2015.

Hmar felt that an explanation was required over why the Mizoram-born forward was overlooked for the award thrice.

Jeje, who missed the 2019-20 season with an injury, has severed ties with Chennaiyin FC and is now looking for another outfit before the next edition of ISL kicks off.