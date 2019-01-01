Lallana makes decisive call on Liverpool future amid summer transfer talk

The England international has been linked with a move away from Anfield, but he claims to have no intention of leaving the Champions League winners

Adam Lallana has boldly declared that there is “absolutely no question” he will be staying at , with the 31-year-old moving to shut down summer transfer talk.

The international is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

It had been suggested that he could be moved on, with Jurgen Klopp seeking to bolster his ranks and potentially nudge Lallana further down the creative pecking order.

A man acquired from in 2014 is, however, adamant that he has no intention of leaving the winners.

He told PA Sport: “I've got a year left on my contract. I'll be back, I'll be training through the summer.

“I am as eager as ever to get fit because I know when I'm fit I've got a lot to give and I can get in this team.”

A return to St Mary’s has been mooted for Lallana, but he is looking to prove his worth again at Liverpool.

He added when asked if he will be staying put: “Yeah. Absolutely no question about it. I couldn't be happier here, winning Champions Leagues.

“I know my ability and I know what I can give. And the gaffer and his staff and the recruitment guys have all made it clear they know I have a big part to play with what's to come next, so I'm buzzing with that.

“No question my future is here and I can't wait for what's next.”

Lallana made just 16 appearances in the 2018-19 campaign, with the last of those coming on March 17.

He admits to having endured a tough time, but is pleased to have seen Liverpool respond positively to defeat in the 2018 Champions League final and title race to secure a first piece of silverware in seven years.

“We've hurt a lot this year. Every player will have their own story,” said Lallana.

“I've obviously not played, but this means more to me than anything. I've had a lot of setbacks this season. I've worked so hard to get there and then I'll obviously have another setback.

“[Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain, unfortunately, he missed out last year and he's fought back, so it will mean so much to him for different reasons.

“It means so much to my best mate [Jordan Henderson] for different reasons.

“I am just so happy to be out there among it with the team and feel that cohesion. That's what's brought us here.”