Lakay: Bafana Bafana star joins Egypt's Pyramids amid reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates interest

South Africa international Fagrie Lakay completed his transfer to Pyramids from Cape Town City in the final hours of the PSL's January transfer deadline day.



The speedy forward has joined the Egyptian big spenders amidst reported interest from the PSL's biggest clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.



Lakay opted to leave South Africa and ply his trade in the North African country where he has joined his compatriots and the Al Ahly duo of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau.



Pyramids issued the following statement and also indicated that the diminutive player has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal which will expire in June 2024.



"South Africa is famous for making gems and we were able to get one of them," a club statement read on Monday night.



"Our new striker has arrived in Cairo. Welcome to Fagrie Lakay my vagabond."



City also confirmed the departure of the former South Africa under-20 and under-23 international, who also had stints with Santos, SuperSport United and the now-defunct, Bidvest Wits.



"Cape Town City and Pyramids FC have agreed to terms over the transfer of South African international Fagrie Lakay," a club statement read.



"Lakay joins Percy Tau and Pitso Mosimane, flying the South African flag in the Egyptian Premier League."



The PSL's Big three were credited with an interest in Lakay after he played a key role in helping City reach the 2021 MTN8 final - scoring two times in as many games.