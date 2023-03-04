LAFC vs Portland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Los Angeles vs Portland MLS game in the US, UK and India, plus team news and kick-off time.

Los Angeles FC will take on Portland Timbers in their first match of the MLS 2023 season on Saturday.

LAFC's derby against LA Galaxy was called off due to adverse weather, and Carlos Vela and co. will now hope to start the new season with a win against Portland.

The last time these two teams met was back in October 2022 during the MLS regular season. LAFC won that game 2-1 and is favourites to win their 2023 season opener as well.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV and stream it worldwide.

LAFC vs Portland - date & kick-off time

Game: LAFC vs Portland Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 3.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT / 3am IST (March 5) Stream: Apple TV

How to watch LAFC vs Portland on TV and stream online

In United States and around the world, the MLS match between LAFC and Portland can be watched on Apple TV across the world.

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs.

Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Region TV channel Stream Worldwide N/A Apple TV

LAFC squad and team news

Los Angeles FC's only worry would be goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau who missed the entire pre-season due to injury. He will be unavailable for the season opener against Portland.

LAFC predicted lineup: McCarthy; Palacios, Murillo, Hollingshead, Chiellini; Acosta, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga, Opoku

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Jakupovic, Romero Defenders: Palencia, Gaines, Fall, Maldonado, Murillo, Traore, Leone, Palacios, Segura, Hollingshead, Chiellini, Long Midfielders: Tillman, Crisostomo, Cifuentes, Duenas, Ginella, Sanchez, Acosta Forwards: Biuk, Bouanga, Vela, Ordaz, Opoku, Torres

Portland squad and team news

Portland will miss the services of Felipe Mora, David Ayala and Dairon Asprilla who are all out of action due to knee injuries.

Aside from the trio, Tega Ikoba, Sebastian Blanco and Yimmi Chara are also major doubts for the game.

Portland predicted lineup: Bingham; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Rasmussen; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Loria; Niezgoda