Lack of Kiswaili knowledge denies me Yanga SC’s joy - Tonombe

The 24-year-old is among the new players that Timu ya Wananchi signed to bolster the squad in the August transfer window

Young Africans (Yanga SC’s) midfielder Mukoko Tonombe has explained how the Kiswahili language barrier has denied him complete socialisation.

The Congolese star said, that although he loves joking around with people, his little knowledge of Kiswahili has denied him full joy since he signed for Yanga in August.

Tonombe came and established himself as a first-teamer and has also produced brilliant moments for the club given he has scored four goals.

“I am a comedian and I always love to see every player or people around me happy but the main challenge in has been the language barrier,” Tonombe told Mwanaspoti.

“Everyone in Tanzania is speaking Kiswahili and I speak Lingala but I am trying hard to learn the language so that I can be on the same page with teammates.

“I love jokes, jokes that are done after daily training sessions or after the match but the language is letting me down. At times I joke with them in my own language and end up making them laugh.”

The midfielder further revealed his targets in the Mainland , his strong foot and how he is faring so far after playing in five league matches.

“Although I can use both feet, I feel effective enough when I use my left foot. It is the same thing since I can play in any position because what matters is to see the team winning,” he explained.

“My main target is to be among the top five season scorers. I would also want to be the top scorer but I know the position will not allow me to be there. That means I can only achieve that by sheer hard work and I have no excuse why that is not possible.

“As time goes by, I am also learning the terrain of the Tanzanian league and that means I am still in prime position to score the goals I want, hopefully, Yanga will celebrate signing me.”

The former AS Vita star talked about his little known private life.

“I do not party, neither do I take alcohol nor smoke,” concluded the 24-year-old.

“When I am free I will play video games, listen to music, watch football or even sleep. That is my lifestyle away from the pitch and nothing can change it.”