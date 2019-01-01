Lacazette notes big difference at Arsenal from Wenger to Emery

The Gunners' French striker admits that the mood around Emirates Stadium has improved dramatically during the debut campaign of a Spanish coach

Alexandre Lacazette has noticed a big difference at from the final campaign of Arsene Wenger’s reign at Emirates Stadium to the first of Unai Emery’s.

An iconic French coach brought a 22-year tenure in north London to a close in the summer of 2018.

He walked away as a title winner and with multiple successes to his name, but his final seasons at the helm saw Arsenal slip out of the top four and .

Emery was appointed to help guide the Gunners back to European football’s top table, and currently has his side sat third.

A 2-0 victory over Newcastle has lifted Arsenal above Manchester United and arch-rivals Tottenham with just seven games to go.

Lacazette was among the goals against the Magpies and the international striker admits there has been a significant shift in mood from 2017-18 to the present day.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a big game, a tough game.

“The coach said we had to be patient and efficient in the box and we did that.

“It's always like this against Newcastle. We are happy.

“I can feel the difference in the atmosphere from last season, now we can maybe go to the Champions League.

“The fans helped us to get third place. We work every day to be in third place, now we must stay in this position. I would like to score away from home, too, but if we win that's all that is important.

“We are more confident, everybody knows what we have to do.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Sunday away at .

They will then see the two legs of a quarter-final clash with sandwich a Premier League date with .

There is clearly still plenty to play for at home and abroad for a club that believes it is heading in the right direction once more.

A fan base which had grown disillusioned with some of Wenger’s methods is back on board and a collective charge for the finishing post is being staged with a lofty domestic finish and continental glory up for grabs.