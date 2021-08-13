Lacazette agent responds to Roma transfer rumours with move mooted for Arsenal striker

The experienced France international has seen a switch to Serie A giants speculated upon, but no talks have been held as yet

The agent of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette claims to have had no contact with Roma as speculation continues to link his client with a move to Serie A.

The France international striker has seen his future in north London speculated upon for some time, with an expiring contract ticking the rumour mill into overdrive.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, now in charge at Stadio Olimpico, is said to be keen on doing a deal for Lacazette but no formal approach has been made from the Italian capital.

What has been said?

Jeremy Sutter, who works for Score Agencies and looks after Lacazette's career, told LaRoma24 of the gossip surrounding the 30-year-old frontman: "No, there are no ongoing negotiations in progress with Roma for Lacazette. I have not had any contact with (Roma director of sport) Tiago Pinto."

Could Lacazette be on the move?

A man Arsenal snapped up from Lyon in 2017 has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have plenty of recent history when it comes to players running down their deals, and the Premier League heavyweights will be reluctant to lose another experienced star as a free agent, meaning that a big decision on his future needs to be made now.

Are Arsenal after another striker?

The rumours linking Lacazette with Roma are intertwined with those regarding the future of Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

The England international is another of those to be interesting Mourinho, with Goal able to confirm that €40 million (£34m/$47m) bid for the 23-year-old has been accepted.

Abraham is however eager to remain in England when leaving Stamford Bridge and has seen a move across London mooted.

