La Liga asks Barcelona & Real Madrid to move Clasico from Camp Nou to Bernabeu amid Catalan protests

and 's Clasico meeting on October 26 could be moved from Camp Nou to the Bernabeu, with fearing that planned protests over Catalonian independence will affect the fixture.

Indeed, Goal can confirm that the authorities in charge of 's top division have spoken to both clubs and made a formal request that the match be reversed, meaning Madrid would host the first meeting between the two this season.

Article continues below

The request comes amid clashes between Catalan residents and police over the region's independence from Spain, with a big demonstration due to be held on the same day as the Clasico meeting at Camp Nou.

Chaotic scenes in the city ensued following the sentencing of nine Catalan separits leaders on Monday, with prison terms of between nine and 13 years having been issued by Spain's Supreme Court.

More to follow...