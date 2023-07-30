Another twist in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga! PSG expect 'low and insulting' offer from Real Madrid ahead of contract extension deadline

Fred Garratt-Stanley
20230725_Mbappe2(C)Getty images
Paris Saint-Germain are expecting Real Madrid to make an 'insulting' offer for Kylian Mbappe as the deadline to extend his contract approaches.

  • PSG accept 'low and insulting offer'
  • Mbappe receives loyalty bonus on 1 August
  • Several clubs remain interested

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG expect Madrid to make a "low and insulting" offer for Mbappe on the final day of July, according to RMC Sport. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave the 24-year-old an ultimatum to trigger the option to extend his contract by the end of July or else he will be sold in the summer transfer window. However, time is seriously running out, and as a result Al-Khelaifi reportedly expects some last-minute scrambles for the France star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several other big clubs are said to be in talks to sign the Frenchman, however. Chelsea are reportedly lining up a player-plus-cash deal and Liverpool are said to be trying to sign him on loan. Madrid remain the most likely candidates to land his signature, though, given Mbappe's interest in signing for the Spanish giants.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? It's getting super late in the day for PSG to sell Mbappe for a huge fee. They may be forced to accept a reduced offer in order to get the forward out of the door this summer and avoid the prospect of him leaving for free next year. Any offers are likely to be below PSG's valuation, and certainly below the staggering world-record €300 million (£259m/$332m) offer made by Al-Hilal just days ago.

