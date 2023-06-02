Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Real Madrid by Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: ’They always sign the best players’

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid by Diego Simeone as the Atletico Madrid manager thinks Los Blancos always sign the best players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the French striker has vowed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with just one year left in his contract he might leave on a free transfer after the 2023-24 season. With Real Madrid reported to still be interested in signing him after he rejected them to sign a new deal at PSG last summer, Atletico boss Simeone believes that the French international will eventually land at the Santiago Bernabeu while also insisting that Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona will benefit La Liga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Do I see Mbappe at Madrid? Yes, Real Madrid always signs the best. Mbappe at Real Madrid and Messi at Barcelona would be fantastic for La Liga," he told COPE.

The Argentine manager also expressed his respect for Carlo Ancelotti and wished to meet with him.

"I would like to meet up with Ancelotti at some point, I think he is an extraordinary person, I love him. Maybe we can get together to talk about some Brazilian player that I might have (laughs)," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under the guidance of Simeone, Atletico has qualified for two Champions League finals but lost on both occasions to cross-town rivals Real Madrid. In the 2014 final, Madrid were trailing by a goal until Sergio Ramos scored the equaliser in the 93rd minute to force extra time. Simeone's men capitulated after conceding late and Madrid went on to win 4-1 to clinch their 10th title.

Although it has been close to a decade since that fateful night in Lisbon, Simeone is still upset about that loss. When asked about his biggest mistake as a coach, he replied: "Substituting Raul Garcia instead of Adrian against Real Madrid in the final at Lisbon.”

WHAT NEXT? Simeone would like to finish the season on a high by beating Villarreal in a La Liga fixture on Sunday.