Kylian Mbappe sent another warning by PSG as Ligue 1 champions face having to sell key players if striker joins Real Madrid for free

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe recently notified the club that he does not intend to extend his contract beyond 2024, opening up the possibility of a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer. In response, PSG have set a deadline of July 31 for Mbappe to commit to staying until at least the summer of 2025. If he declines to do so, the club want to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sky Sports, PSG acknowledge that they cannot compel Mbappe to sign an extension or force him to leave against his wishes this summer. However, they are adamant about avoiding the scenario of losing their star striker on a free transfer next year. The financial repercussions of Mbappe's potential departure without a transfer fee would be substantial for the club, leading to the need to sell key players to mitigate the impact. Moreover, PSG have also emphasized the importance of Mbappe honouring previous statements where he said would not leave for free.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The club is urging Mbappe to consider the best interests of all parties involved and either commit to an additional year or agree to a transfer in the current window. PSG believe that a transfer next summer, with Mbappe committing to staying until 2025, would benefit all parties. In that scenario, the club would receive a substantial transfer fee, Real Madrid would acquire their top target, and Mbappe would fulfill his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe firmly holds the cards in this transfer saga. It remains to be seen if PSG can convince him to leave this summer or sign an extension till 2025. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ready to offer him a five-year contract along with a €50m salary if he chooses to join them this summer.