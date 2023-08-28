'Sh*tty team' - Kylian Mbappe and PSG stars tease Ousmane Dembele about Barcelona in training session

Kylian Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates have teased Ousmane Dembele about his former club Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG published training footage this week in which defender Lucas Hernandez allegedly insults Barcelona. In the audio, Mbappe can be heard saying to new team-mate Dembele, who joined from Barca this summer: "You come from Barcelona, why don't you sing?"

Another player - identified as Hernandez by Foot Mercato - replies: "How can a sh*tty team, Barcelona, teach you to sing?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG signed French winger Dembele from Barcelona this summer for £43 million ($54m). Hernandez, his international team-mate, arrived from Bayern Munich in a £34m ($43m) deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & CO? PSG have endured a rocky start to the Ligue 1 season, drawing both of their opening two games before securing a win at the third attempt. Mbappe was left out of Luis Enrique's squad for the season opener after falling out with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but has scored three goals in the two matches he has featured in. Next up is a trip to Lyon on Sunday.