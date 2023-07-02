Kylian Mbappe and Neymar figure prominently in the reveal of Paris Saint-Germain’s away kit for 2023-24, but is that a nod towards their futures?

French forward will not extend contract

Linked with a move to Real Madrid

Brazilian star seeing exit speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? France international Mbappe is generating plenty of exit speculation at Parc des Princes after revealing that he will not be triggering an extension clause in his contract. The World Cup winner will see his current deal expire in 2024, meaning that PSG face a big decision when it comes to a possible summer sale. There has also been talk of Brazil superstar Neymar leaving the French capital in the current transfer window, with questions being asked of whether he remains a useful long-term option for the Ligue 1 champions. Both men have, however, figured prominently in the promotional material released alongside PSG’s new white change strip for next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is said to be registering on the recruitment radar at Real Madrid again, with the Blancos prepared to spend big – potentially parting with a fee of €200 million-plus (£172m/$218m) in the process – in order to acquire the services of a 24-year-old forward that has already become the all-time leading goalscorer at PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar, meanwhile, has seen a move to the Premier League speculated on – alongside a potential return to Barcelona or a switch to Saudi Arabia – and the 31-year-old has a big call to make on his future with there still two years left on run on his contract in Paris.