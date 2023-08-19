WATCH: He's back! Kylian Mbappe comes in from the cold to net PSG's first goal of the season just 12 minutes after coming on against Toulouse - and it clearly meant a lot

The returning Kylian Mbappe wasted little time after coming on as a second-half substitute for Paris Saint-Germain at Toulouse on Saturday night.

On as sub with Dembele

Wins penalty 11 mins later

Converts to spark wild celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker ended his exile as he took the field alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele as the Parisians sought a breakthrough. Just 11 minutes later, Mbappe was tripped in the box and he picked himself up to register PSG's first goal of the season from the spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's talisman looked delighted to be back with a fulsome celebration, leaping the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the travelling fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE?: He'll fancy his chances of adding to his tally as he spearheads a new-look attack.