Kylian Mbappe says footballers 'must do more' to combat racism and sends support to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Kylian Mbappe has urged players to do more to fight racism in football and called for cooperation with the authorities in tackling the issue.

WHAT HAPPENED? Football around the world continues to have issues with dealing with racism, with many players targeted by fans during matches. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe highlighted Vinicius Junior as a frequent victim, but insists there are many more.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The players must do more against racism. We have started but we must do more. We must discuss with the authorities," he said in an interview with Ivorian TV channel NCI in Cameroon. "Vinicius has suffered but he is not the only one, we must not leave the door open to that type of conduct."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans during a La Liga clash in May.The incident was regarded as a revealing moment about how racism is dealt with in Spanish football. Vinicius took to social media to claim that the Spanish top-flight "belongs to racists" and he later shared videos of the many attacks on him last season.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas hit back, urging the Brazilian to "inform yourself properly", but he was subsequently criticised by Vinicius and Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. Recently, FIFA announced that Vinicius will lead an anti-racism committee that aims to give players more say in how football tackles the issue of discrimination.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The striker will soon return to France and will likely turn his attention to his own situation as speculation about his future and a possible Real Madrid move drags on.