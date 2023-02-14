'They are uncomfortable' - Kylian Mbappe explains how PSG can beat Bayern Munich in Champions League last-16 after first leg disappointment

Kylian Mbappe stressed that the tie was far from over after Paris Saint-Germain fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in Tuesday's last-16 matchup.

PSG fall to 1-0 defeat on Tuesday

Mbappe has two goals chalked off

Feels side can make Bayern "uncomfortable"

WHAT HAPPENED? It was advantage Bayern when Kingsley Coman's 53rd minute strike in hometown gave the away side a one-goal lead to take to the Allianz Arena in three weeks' time. Mbappe, who was able to feature from the bench following a miraculous recovery from a hamstring problem, felt his side showed enough threat to prove they can cause the German side problems in the second leg.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well,” Mbappe told Canal+. “We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on and go again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman certainly did enough to make Bayern feel "uncomfortable" on the night, having twice put the ball in the back of the net only to have each would-be goal ruled out for offside. While the first strike saw Mbappe a comfortable few yards off, the second call came after an agonising VAR decision that left the home crowd deflated, but which will give them hope ahead of a must-win return leg.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? PSG have lost five of their 11 games in all competitions in 2023, already more than in the whole of 2022 (four in 46 encounters).

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? With the 23-year-old nearing full fitness, he will hope to feature for Christophe Galtier's side from the start when they host Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.