Kylian Mbappe issues denial that's reached over 13 million views as PSG star left angry by L'Equipe claim

Kylian Mbappe has issued a denial to a L'Equipe claim that has left the Paris Saint-Germain superstar fuming.

Mbappe furious with L'Equipe claim

Responds strongly on Twitter

Asks publication to check "sources"

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L'Equipe, the senior French national team players had agreed to delay their fast until their games during Ramadan, but the U21s didn't want to wait. Mbappe then allegedly went to talk to some of them in Clairefontaine to find a solution to the situation which he has now vehemently denied in a tweet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Please avoid putting my name in your stories and check your sources... Good evening 👍🏽," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Once again as the summer transfer window approaches, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as Los Blancos are reportedly planning to launch another bid to lure him from PSG to Spain. It must be noted that the forward had earlier clashed with the club over a season ticket promotional campaign, which cast fresh doubts on his future. He has refrained from committing to a long-term deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of next year, although there is the option for a further 12 months.

WHAT NEXT? The forward could feature for PSG on Saturday against Ajaccio in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes.