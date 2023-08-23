Kylian Mbappe comes fourth in PSG captaincy vote amid ongoing Real Madrid transfer saga as Marquinhos retains armband

Kylian Mbappe reportedly ranked fourth in Paris Saint-Germain's captaincy vote amid ongoing rumours linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, the PSG squad, after conducting an anonymous second poll, has chosen to keep Marquinhos as the team's captain. The Brazilian centre-back has been leading the side since the departure of Thiago Silva three years ago. Despite facing uncertainty due to a period of inconsistent performances last season and a summer squad reshuffle, Marquinhos has retained the armband ahead of Mbappe and two other players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Danilo Pereira secured the second-place position in the captaincy vote, followed by former captain Presnel Kimpembe, whereas Mbappe stood fourth. This means that the forward is on the list of vice-captains and will don the armband if the players who are ahead of him are not on the pitch at any point during a match.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer, and while he's back in the first-team squad after resolving differences with the club management, his potential move to Real Madrid remains a point of contention in the French capital. It was revealed that PSG would be willing to let Mbappe leave Parc des Princes if an offer of €250 million (£213m/$272m) was tabled before this transfer window is closed. However, Madrid have no plans to meet their demands and reportedly “laughed at” the valuation for a player who has just a year left on his contract.

WHAT NEXT? With or without the armband, Mbappe will hope to continue scoring goals for PSG. He returned to action against Toulouse with a goal and will look to add to his tally when the Parisians host Lens on Saturday.