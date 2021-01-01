Kyeyune & Mattocks: Simba SC's Caf Champions League rivals El-Merreikh confirm new signings

The North African club is strengthening ahead of continental games that will see them also battle AS Vita and Al Ahly

Sudan Premier League giants El-Merreikh have confirmed the signing of Uganda international Saidi Kyeyune and Jamaican star Darren Mattocks.

Kyeyune and Mattocks arrive at the club that is in the business of bolstering the squad ahead of the Caf Champions League matches in Group A.

Although El-Merreikh did not reveal the length of Kyeyune and Mattocks’ deals, it is understood the Ugandan agreed to join them for one-year.

“Ugandan international and URA FC’s attacking midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is officially a Red,” El-Merrikh stated as they gave a transfer update.

The star, arriving at El-Merreikh from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), was signed after having individual brilliant moments at the African Nations Championship tournament in Cameroon.

He scored twice and his strike against Togo, a clinical goal that may end up being one of the contestants for goal of the tournament.

Uganda were eliminated at the preliminary stage after losing 2-1 against Togo and 5-2 against reigning champions Morocco after an opening 0-0 draw against Rwanda. Although the national side posted a poor result, Kyeyune’s show has helped him land a deal with the Caf Champions League participants.

The midfielder has left the Ugandan Premier League side URA after serving them for two decades and the El-Merrreikh deal has reportedly earned the Ugandan club $40,000.

He becomes the second Ugandan star at the Sudanese team as Salim Magoola is already serving the North African club. The duo is not the first player to serve El-Merreikh as Mike Mutyaba has been there before.

Kyeyune has now joined what is his third career club having played for Maroons FC earlier.

In the Champions League’s Group A, he is expected to clash with his compatriot Taddeo Lwanga who is turning out for Simba SC. Lwanga made the move to join the Tanzanian side in late 2020 and is expected to feature prominently in the continental competition given that Gerson Fraga is yet to recover.

He also had a good show in the just concluded Super Cup tournament where Simba emerged winners after collecting four points against Al-Hilal – El-Merreikh’s toughest local rivals – and TP Mazembe.

Apart from facing Lwanga’s Simba, Kyeyune will play against AS Vita and Al Ahly who are their other Group A opponents.