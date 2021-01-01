Kuffour tips Bayern Munich for Club World Cup and Champions League double

The 44-year-old previews Thursday's global championship final and the European competition final rounds

Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour believes the club are favourites to win the Fifa Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Bavarians are set to battle Mexican side Tigres UANL for the royal diadem at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Whereas Bayern beat African representatives and Egyptian side Al Ahly 2-0 to make the final, Tigres pipped Palmeiras of Brazil 1-0 to book a date for the tournament climax.

"I'm positive FC Bayern will now equal Barcelona's 2009 record at the Club World Cup and also win this sixth title," Kuffour, who scored a decisive extra-time winner to help Bayern lift the club World Cup in 2001, told the club's official website. In Kuffour's time, the Club World Cup was known as the Intercontinental Cup.

"I watch every game, my heart will always be in Munich, with my club and the fans. The freedom in the way this team plays is just beautiful.

"We're not talking about individual stars here - but about a mentality that's extraordinary even for a German team. These players always want to win, just like we used to - but they have an even stronger squad than we did.

"Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, even young Alphonso Davies - they have such determination, it's really impressive."

Before winning the Club World Cup, Kuffour and Bayern had beaten Spanish club Valencia to emerge champions of Europe.

Winners of the Champions League last season, Kuffour is backing the Bavarians to defend their title in this campaign. The club has already won the cup on six occasions.

'In my eyes, FC Bayern are also favourites to win the Champions League in 2021. The squads of the other big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus aren't as strong," Kuffour added.

"And I also see Bayern as being better than Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs or Chelsea - because this team has a mentality like no other in Europe.

"And the squad is even better than last year, with only Thiago missing. I thought he was exceptional, but FC Bayern can manage without Thiago, no question.

"These players are machines when it counts. They don't know how to lose. They only know one thing: winning."

Kuffour played for Bayern between 1993 and 2005. He also won six league titles and four German Cup golds with the Bavarians.