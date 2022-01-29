Kudus responds to black magic claims after Ghana’s poor Afcon campaign amid reported retirement

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has reiterated his commitment to Ghana in the wake of a speculated resignation from international duty following the team’s abysmal Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.



A member of the final 28-man squad, the attacking sensation was unable to link up with the Black Stars for the continental showpiece as he continues his return to full fitness following a rib injury.



His statement is no doubt a big boost for Ghana ahead of their clash with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-offs in March.



“On my path to recovery, it’s very disheartening with all the aspersions and allegations with inaccurate comments about my national teammates citing me from various media and blogging handles. It’s highly unfortunate but all these comments are the direct opposite of what I stand for,” Kudus stated in a statement.



“I will like to use this medium to distance myself from all unfounded comments and information citing me. I humbly call on Ghanaians to please disregard and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.”



Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who guided Ghana at Afcon, had hoped to have the services of Kudus should the Black Stars progress to the latter stages of the competition.



Unfortunately for them, the Black Stars suffered a group stage elimination, finishing bottom of their group after failing to win a single game.



After their exit, media speculation claimed Kudus had decided to stay away from international duty, owing to a string of injuries since making a move from Nordsjaelland to Ajax in 2020.



It was reported that his decision was based on belief that his injuries were being orchestrated by 'black magic' by his international teammates.



Reports also stated that the 21-year-old has warned Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, who is being courted for an international career with the Black Stars, about happenings in the national outfit.



“As part of the official squad, I am to blame as my teammates. But I believe in Ghana, Ghana runs through my veins. We are immersed in talent and with or without me Black Stars will come back stronger and shine again,” the statement went on.



“Kudus is unfazed and remains resolute in championing the course of my roots Ghana as well AFC Ajax. Thank you all, I am because of you.”





Kudus is back in training with Ajax after suffering a rib injury in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa last November.