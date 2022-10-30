Kudus: Dutch forward Seuntjens wants Tadic dropped for Ghanaian at Ajax Amsterdam

Dutch striker Ralf Seuntjens has called on Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder to drop Dusan Tadic in favour of Mohammed Kudus.

Seuntjens feels Kudus adds more to Ajax than Tadic

Dutch striker unimpressed by Serbian forward’s pace

Ghanaian has featured as a sub in last three games

WHAT HAPPENED? Seuntjens, who now plays for Japanese club FC Imabari after stints in the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo, De Graafschaf and NAC Breda, feels Ajax will be better off with the Ghanaian in their front three instead of the Serbian who has been preferred alongside Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey by Schreuder in the last three matches.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think that you should play with Bergwijn, Brobbey and Kudus up front at the moment. Then you have speed and intensity in pressing. That makes it a bit easier for the rest of the team,” said Seuntjens as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus has been dropped to the bench in Ajax’s last three matches, playing 16, eight and 32 minutes against Excelsior, Waalwijk and Liverpool, having started eight of night previous matches before.

The 23-year-old had been in great form after scoring six goals in five matches while providing one assist before dropping to the bench in favour of Brobbey, who has found the target four times in the last three games.

However, while the two have had to deal with spells in and out of the team, Tadic has been a mainstay in the starting XI, playing on the left side of Ajax’s attack while Bergwijn has maintained his spot on the right.

The Serbian forward has been Ajax’s most creative player this season, providing eight assists and two goals, while Bergwijn is the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals and two assists.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ajax face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, seeking victory to secure third place in Group A and qualify for the Europa League, given both sides are already out of the running for the last 16.