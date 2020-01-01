Kudus' agent Mendelewitsch explains Ghana international's choice of Ajax

The teenager's representative opens up on why they decided to join the Dutch giants

Mohammed Kudus' agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch has shed light on their decision to settle on Dutch side Amsterdam as the 19-year-old's next destination.

The attacking midfielder, last week, signed a five-year deal with the Eredivisie outfit after two years with Danish fold Nordsjaelland.

He was reportedly linked to , and before choosing Erik ten Hag's team.

“Ajax is known worldwide for the way they develop young players and to have a very attractive style of playing,” Mendelewitsch told TV3.

“When you are 19, you don’t choose your club as a grown up player like someone who is at 28 or 29. You look for different things and for a young player, the main thing is to have some game time and be in a project when you know that they know how to deal with young boys to give them time and increase their level in their development.

“They [Ajax] are very excited to have this young boy in the team. Of course he is not coming as if everything is going to be easy for him but we had a very long conversation with the head coach and he explained what is expected from Kudus and what also Kudus expects from Ajax.”

Kudus netted 11 goals in 25 league outings for Nordsjaelland this season.

He joined the Wild Tigers from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy.

"Everyone in the club [Nordsjaelland] must know that you have left a big imprint on my heart that I will always have with me," the attacker told his former club's official website after completing his transfer.

"It has been a long journey for me with both tailwinds and bumps on the road. I am grateful for it because it has brought me development, confidence and opportunities.

"Now a new place awaits me, and Ajax Amsterdam is a very special club with a very special culture, which I look forward to embracing. I look forward to continuing my development at Ajax and continuing the pursuit of my dream.

"I owe it to all my coaches and teammates in FC Nordsjælland and at Right to Dream."

Kudus is expected to aid Ajax's quest for the Dutch Eredivisie and titles next season.