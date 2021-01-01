Kudus absent again but Haller continues fine Ajax start in Feyenoord De Klassieker

The Ghanaian was missing for the second game running as the Ivorian registered his third assist in three matches

's Mohammed Kudus was again missing in the Eredivisie on Sunday but new Ivorian signing Sebastien Haller made his presence count one more time as registered a 1-0 home win over .

With three points in the matchday 17 fixture at Johan Cruijff Stadium, Ajax consolidated their position at the top of the table, leaving Feyenoord fourth on the standings.

After missing Ajax's league encounter with FC Twente on Thursday on precautionary grounds and the suggestion of a prompt recall by coach Erik ten Hag, the Ghanaian midfielder was expected back in action for Sunday's De Klassieker.

More teams

The 20-year-old was, however, missing once again altogether when Ajax unveiled their matchday squad for the Feyenoord showdown.

In the end, Ivorian striker Haller, who joined the Lancers from earlier this month, proved his worth one more time with the assist for Ryan Gravenberch's 22nd-minute match-winner.

It was Haller's third assist in three games for Ajax so far, having found the back of the net once.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Ghana target and U19 star Brian Brobbey seven minutes to full-time.

There were more Africans in action for Ajax in the game as goalkeeper Andre Onana lasted for the duration while right-back Noussair Mazraoui saw 66 minutes of action. His compatriot Zakaria Labyad replaced Antony Santos in the same minute.

"For Kudus, this game was too soon after the last one. Let’s not forget he had a serious injury. I expect him to be back in the squad on Sunday. I don’t think he’ll start, so as a substitute," Ajax coach ten Hag told ESPN about the absence of Brazilian winger David Neres and Kudus after Thursday's match.

Article continues below

After three months out due to injury, Kudus made a return to action last week Sunday as an 80th-minute substitute in a 2-2 draw with .

He had been on the sidelines after sustaining a meniscus injury while in action against in October.

It is currently unclear the reason behind his Sunday absence as he trained with the side on Saturday.