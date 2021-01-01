Kroos to decide Germany future after Euro 2020

The 31-year-old could choose to wait until next year's World Cup to bring an end to his international career

Toni Kroos will wait until after Euro 2020 to decide his future with Germany, Goal understands.

It has been reported in Germany that the midfielder has been considering retiring from the national team since the 2018 World Cup.

After the tournament in Russia, the Real Madrid star hoped to concentrate on his club career, but was convinced to keep playing for Die Mannschaft after meetings with the German football association (DFB) and Joachim Low.

Could Kroos retire this year?

The former Bayern Munich player could decide to continue with Germany until the 2022 World Cup.

There is only one year between the European Championship this year in the tournament in Qatar, so Kroos could wait to have another chance at winning a second World Cup trophy, by which time he will be 32 years old.

Another decisive factor regarding his future could be who the DFB appoint to replace Joachim Low as coach when the 61-year-old steps down after Euro 2020.

Bayern boss and Low's former assistant Hansi Flick and Ralf Rangnick have been touted as the top candidates for the job, but no decision has been made by the DFB as of yet.

How many times has Kroos played for Germany?

Kroos, who missed Germany's opening 2022 World Cup qualifying matches this month due to an injury, made his national team debut under Low in March 2010 when he came off the bench in a friendly against Argentina.

He now has 101 caps to his name and played a crucial role in their 2014 World Cup success, playing in every game of the competition.

Article continues below

What about his club career?

Despite recent reports linking him with a move to Liverpool, Kroos has said he wants to spend the remainder of his playing career at Madrid.

He currently has over two years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains a key player for Zinedine Zidane's team, having made 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

Further reading