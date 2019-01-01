Kroos backs 'unpredictable' Germany for Euro 2020 glory

The Real Madrid midfielder believes that the 2014 World Cup winners are capable of chasing down another major international honour next summer

Toni Kroos has backed Leroy Sane, Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry to make contenders for , describing the Joachim Low's current squad as better than the one that crashed out of the World Cup.

The midfielder, who helped Germany to glory at the 2014 World Cup in , gave an optimistic outlook on the next 12 months as Low's men attempt to redeem themselves following their group-stage exit in Russia.

Gnabry and Sane were among the goals as Germany trounced Estonia 8-0 in their most recent qualifier and they are second in Group C with a game in hand on leaders .

Kroos told the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger that Low's creative young players can turn the country's fortunes around, saying: "I have a very good feeling for the European Championship 2020.

"Our goal is still to dominate games, but we are looking more purposeful the way we go forward. Especially in attack we have players who can cause teams problems, like Sane, Brandt, Gnabry.

"That makes us more unpredictable and better than at the World Cup."

Kroos also fired a broadside at club coaches who he feels are not developing players and instead push German stars to churn out results regardless of how they play.

The 29-year-old playmaker has spent the last five seasons at Real Madrid, where he has played under Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane, but he indicated that he feels some Germany players are not having their talents nurtured.

"I would wish that there are more coaches who pay attention to the fact that their team plays football, instead of only focusing on results and points," said Kroos.

The World Cup winner will do all he can to pass on the experience he has collected down the years.

Kroos has, however, revealed that the date may already have been set for him to walk away from football.

He has committed to a contract in Madrid that is due to run for four years, with a big decision on his future set to be made once those terms come to a close.

Kroos has told Sportbild: "I deliberately chose the end of the term in 2023.

"Thirty-three could be a good age to retire, but then I also have the opportunity to decide whether or not to do something else.

"I can already rule out playing in the US, or ."