Krmpotic: Yanga SC must start to win matches by huge margin

The Serbian tactician has called on the strikers playing for the Jangwani giants to start scoring more goals in the top-flight

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Zlatko Krmpotic has challenged his players to start winning matches by huge margins.

The Serbian coach, who took over the reins of handling the club from fired Belgian Luc Eymael, has already overseen the team in three matches, winning two and drawing one.

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 daw against Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with another 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar in a match played on Saturday.

More teams

Krmpotic has now challenged his strikers, led by Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong, to make sure they score as many goals as possible as they will count at the end of the season.

“At some point, a win is a win because it gives you maximum points and the result that you want and also helps us to remain on course to achieve our target but I must admit we are yet to reach the level that I want my players to play, especially on scoring goals,” Krmpotic is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We have won two matches out of three but if you look at the goals we managed from the two, it is not good enough, the ratio is too low, I am really working on this scoring issue, I want my players to start getting it right, I want to them to score as many goals as possible because we also create enough chances.

“Even if we win and get three points but without many goals, it will give us problems as the league progresses so we better start building our goals now and we must change our approach to matches.”

Article continues below

Despite the lack of goals, Krmpotic surpassed last season's tally at the same stage, when they had five points.

Last season’s haul of five points from three matches was set by Mwinyi Zahera, who later left the club and is currently the technical director of promoted side Gwambina FC.

Yanga will next face Mtibwa Sugar in their fourth league match.