Krmpotic: Yanga SC coach impressed with display in slim win against Kagera Sugar

The Jangwani Street-based charges have now collected seven points from the three games played

Young African (Yanga) SC head coach Zlatko Krmpotic has stated he is impressed with the way his charges played with instructions in the 1-0 win over their hosts Kagera Sugar in the Mainland League match on Saturday.

With 18 minutes to go, Tuisila Kisinda managed to pick Tonombe Mukoko in the danger zone. The latter went past the defenders before finding the back of the net, giving his team maximum points.

"There is something I liked about my players; they are focused on improving and every day they are improving," Krmpotic told reporters.

"I am impressed with the way my players played, the way they took in the instructions."

"Our game against Kagera Sugar was really tough and I laud the opponents for the game they displayed. However, now that we have managed to collect maximum points, our focus is on our next game."

The result put Yanga, briefly, top of the table something their fans enjoyed and bragged about.

The former Zesco United tactician, in a separate interview, stated his team need to up their game in their forthcoming assignments.

"We created two or three very clear chances and we managed to use one of them in the end and that is why I feel happy for my team," Krmpotic said.

"Although I am happy for them because of the victory, we need to play even better in the next games."

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar’s coach Mecky Maxime felt they needed to win in order to get their players encouraged.

"The game has been good and we hoped of getting a win especially given how we played," Maxime, who was a Yanga target to fill the assistant coach position recently, said.

"We really had to win in order to get the players' morale back given that we have not been able to pick good results in the last games.

"We have lost and we have to encourage ourselves as a team. We still have a lot of matches ahead and I hope we will get victories."

Kagera Sugar will face KMC FC and Azam FC in the next two games.