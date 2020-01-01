Krmpotic: Yanga SC coach changes training pattern to improve fitness level

There will be double sessions for players until further notice as the Serbian aims at improving the team

Yanga SC coach Zlatko Krmpotic has changed the training pattern of the team to ensure the players get much-needed fitness and gel as soon as possible.

The Jangwani Street-based side made several signings and released 14 players in the transfer window. As a result, there was less time for the new players and the team at large to adapt.

It is for this reason the Serbian has opted to change the training routine to ensure the team starts to deliver soonest.

"The coach has realized there are struggles in terms of players playing together as a unit," a source close to the team revealed to Global Publishers.

"Players are missing fitness as well and it is also one of the reasons why [Krmpotic] has initiated a double session every day for the next couple of days or weeks depending on the way players respond

"In our game against Prisons, our players struggled in the final third because of lack of chemistry between them. Yes, talent is there, the quality is there but there was a struggle in delivering the final product which is a goal."

In the match against the administrative side played last weekend, Lambert Sabiyanka scored for the visitors with new signing Michael Sarpong scoring the equalizer.

The 62-year-old Krmpotic conceded his charges were not ready for the game.

"I must admit my players were not physically prepared to endure the entire 90 minutes, and it is the reason we got [a draw]," Krmpotic told reporters after the match.

"In the first half, we played well the same as the second half, however, we struggled to finish the good moves. Even the subs we introduced did well, but sometimes in football, you need luck to win."

The veteran coach, however, picked up vital lessons ahead of their second game against Mbeya City.

"We need to get our game fitness on the right level to stand a chance of getting maximum points in our next game," Krmpotic continued.

"We have picked some lessons from the game [against Tanzania Prisons] and we are going to work on them to better the team."