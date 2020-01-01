Krmpotic sets new record with Yanga SC after three matches

The Serbian tactician has set a new mark just three matches after he joined the Jangwani Street-based giants

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Zlatko Krmpotic has set a new record with the club in the Mainland .

The Serbian tactician, who joined the Jangwani giants to replace sacked Luc Eymael, on Saturday set a new mark at the club with a record of seven points, which is better than last season when they had picked five points from a similar number of matches.

Last season’s record of five points from three matches was set by Mwinyi Zahera, who later left the club and is currently the technical director of promoted side Gwambina FC.

More teams

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 daw against Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with a similar scoreline against Kagera Sugar in a match played on Saturday.

After the game against Kagera, Krmpotic admitted he was impressed with the way his charges played with instructions.

With 18 minutes to go, Tuisila Kisinda managed to pick Tonombe Mukoko in the danger zone, the latter went past the defenders before finding the back of the net, giving his team maximum points.

“There is something I liked about my players; they are focused on improving and every day they are improving,” Krmpotic told reporters.

“I am impressed with the way my players played, the way they took in the instructions.

“Our game against Kagera Sugar was really tough and I laud the opponents for the game they displayed. However, now that we have managed to collect maximum points, our focus is on our next game.”

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar’s coach Mecky Maxime felt they needed to win in order to get their players encouraged.

“The game has been good and we hoped of getting a win especially given how we played,” Maxime said.

Article continues below

“We really had to win in order to get the players' morale back given that we have not been able to pick good results in the last games.

“We have lost and we have to encourage ourselves as a team. We still have a lot of matches ahead and I hope we will get victories.”

Kagera Sugar will face KMC FC and Azam FC in the next two games.