Krmpotic seeks patience to transform new Yanga SC striker Songne

The Serbian tactician calls for patience from the Jangwani-based fans insisting the new striker will come good soon

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Zlatko Krmpotic has remained confident new signing Yacouba Songne will soon hit the ground running.

The Ghanaian striker arrived from but is yet to score a goal in the Mainland despite featuring in two matches against Mbeya City and Prisons.

It is the reason the Serbian coach has called for the fans to give the player time as he has shown in training he will soon hit the ground running by scoring goals.

Krmpotic has further stated that he cannot blame the player for his current form, insisting he had not been playing football owing to the coronavirus pandemic, who forced many leagues in Africa to be stopped in mid-March.

“I cannot blame the striker for what he is experiencing now, the dry spell is coming because he has not been training owing to Covid-19, many players are unfit and Songne is one of them,” Krmpotic told reporters on Saturday.

“Songne has not played in the last five months because of Covid-19 and you know it is not easy for a player to regain his form straight away after staying out for such a long period, I am confident soon he will start scoring goals, he has shown me in training he can score goals and I want people to be patient and give him time.”

In a recent interview, Krmpotic explained why his players, mostly the new signings, will take time to achieve top fitness.

Carlinhos, Tuisila Kisinda, Songne, Michael Sarpong, and Tonombe are the new players Wananchi brought on board for the new campaign.

“Carlinhos is a good player and I know that; however, he has been out for three, four months,” Krmpotic told reporters.

"I have to prepare him well to ensure he gives the club the best. It will not be good to rush him. Same with [Yacouba] Songne who, [prior to signing for Yanga], had not played football for about five months or more.

“We also have Sarpong who joined the team a week to the new season; these players will need time but once they get their fitness, Yanga will be on another level.”

Yanga will take on Kagera Sugar in their third league match at Sokoine Stadium on Saturday.

However, the team will have to play the fixture without Farouk Shikhalo, Wazir Junior, Paul Godfrey, Juma Mahadhi, Abdallah Shaibu, who did not travel with the team to Bukoba and are currently in Dar es Salaam.

Timu Ya Wananchi will play their first away league game against the Sugar Millers, having drawn 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons before fighting hard to win the subsequent game 1-0 against Mbeya City.