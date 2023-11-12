WATCH: Absolute carnage! USWNT star Kristie Mewis' video shows Gotham FC players spraying beer following first-ever NWSL title win

Kristie Mewis' Instagram followers got a sneak peak at the wild celebrations of Gotham FC's players after they won a first-ever NWSL title.

Mewis video shows wild celebrations

Gotham FC beat OL Reign in NWSL final

First-ever NWSL title for Gotham

WHAT HAPPENED? Mewis broadcasted an Instagram Live from inside the dressing room after Gotham FC beat OL Reign 2-1 in the NWSL final. The USWNT star and her teammates wore ski goggles as they showered each other in beer and celebrated their achievement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gotham won their first-ever NWSL title, but in doing so denied USWNT legend and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe to do the same in the final match of her career. The 38-year-old lasted just six minutes of the match before she limped off with a torn Achilles tendon.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEWIS? Mewis is expected to report for international duty when the USWNT take on China in back-to-back friendlies at the beginning of December. Off the pitch, Mewis will be looking ahead to her wedding day after announcing her engagement to Chelsea star Sam Kerr.