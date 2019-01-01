KRC Genk's Samatta: It will be a dream to play at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League

The Tanzanian forward speaks on his team’s chances of competing with the best on the biggest stage of European football

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta has tipped and to have the advantage in Group E of the but he hasn't given up hope.

The Belgian side was pitted against the European big wigs during the draw which also has FC Salzburg from .

And speaking on the draw to Daily News, Samatta, who will become the first player from the country to play in Uefa's Champions League, said: “We are not among the favourite teams to do well in comparison with Liverpool, Napoli as well as Salzburg because they have vast experience in the competition.”

Samatta, however, warned anything can happen in football and they are ready for the challenge ahead.

“Regardless, we should not forget football has unpredictable results. For a long time, has not played in the Champions League, as such, we will prepare ourselves well to stage a good resistance against the big teams in the group.”

Samatta revealed his dream draw was to be paired against or but he is also happy to visit Anfield – the home of Liverpool.

Article continues below

“I thank God because he continues to provide awesome blessings on me. I have played in the and now the Champions League is just around the corner.

“It will be a dream to play at Anfield and I am looking forward to the match.”

Samatta was heavily linked with a move to the but it failed to materialise.