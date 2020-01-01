KPL Transfers: The latest rumours from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Wazito FC and all KPL teams

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer gossip from the Kenyan Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window

eye star Omalla

Kenyan ( ) giants Gor Mahia are understood to be closing in on Western Stima's forward Benson Omalla.

The Kisumu Day Secondary School student, Goal understands, has held talks with Gor Mahia with an intention of completing the move ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Omalla has been a key player for the Powermen since he made his debut and scored a first Premier League goal against .

The youngster recorded a hat-trick against Kericho-based side Zoo FC.

Omalla scored two goals for the U20 side during the 2019 Cecafa Challenge Cup in . He also made a record when he won the KPL Player of the Month for December 2019 to become the third Stima player to win the award after Kenneth Muguna in 2015 and Wesley Kemboi in 2016.

Should the deal go through, Omalla would be following the footsteps of Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek, and Joash Onyango as well as captain Muguna.

AFC target ex-captain, duo set to leave

AFC Leopards are reportedly targetting to bring Duncan Otieno and Harun Shakava back to the KPL. The duo is currently turning out of the Zambian side Nkana FC.

Otieno previously served and captained AFC Leopards before he left for Zambia while Shakava was Gor Mahia's captain until the end of the 2018/19 season. In the meantime, Eugene Mukangula and Musa Saad are rumoured to be on their way out of the Den.

Goal understands the duo is seen by the management as key players who can help Ingwe next season.

Saad is said to be expecting a move to , where he has previously had trials while Mukangula's exit is linked to an expiring contract and Leopards' unwillingness to extend it.

KPL clubs targeting Stima's Origa

Western Stima midfielder Fidel Origa is understood to be on the radar of a number of the KPL teams.

Origa, who joined the Kisumu-based side from , had good performances with the side which is understood to have aroused interests from a number of Stima's rivals.

KCB, under former Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah Otieno, are rumoured to have targeted defender Charles Momanyi and winger Boniface Omondi.

The duo has been key for Gor Mahia in the previous seasons and could be heading out to join their former tactician who intends to bolster the side further.

Shikanda leaves

Bandari have reportedly parted ways with assistant coach Ibrahim Shikanda, who joined the club in July 2019.

Shikanda was brought in to deputise for Bernard Mwalala, who left the club early this year due to the Dockers’ poor run in the top-flight.

Sharks axe trio ahead of the new season

Finally, the 2017 FKF winners Kariobangi Sharks are willing to let go of Tanzanian Amani Kyata, Michael Bodo and Nixon Omondi.

The Eastlands side struggled in the season which fate is yet to be decided and were lucky to remain in the top flight, and Goal understands the trio will leave in order to create room for new arrivals.

It is understood the management has moved to reorganize the playing unit before the restart of the next campaign and the trio are set to be expunged in the process.

Head coach William Muluya's future could also be decided well before the next season kickoffs.