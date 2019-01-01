Afcon
Transfers

KPL Transfers: Simba SC announce Kahata signing

Comments()
BackpagePix.
Simba have finally landed their main transfer target after pursuing the midfielder since last season

Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba SC have completed the signing of Kenyan international Francis Kahata.

Kahata arrived at the club after participating in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Harambee Stars. 

The Kenyan signs for Simba as a free agent after his contract with Gor Mahia ended last month.

Editors' Picks

"He is a player of great ability and always plays in midfield and is now an important player for the Kenyan national football team that took part in Afcon. Francis Kahata will don the champions jersey next season after signing a contract of two years," Simba announced on their Twitter handle.

Article continues below

The Tanzanian club has been on a signing spree and have already captured Brazilians Gerson Fraga Vieira from ATK FC of India and Wilker Henrique da Silva.

Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman has also been signed from Al Hilal of Sudan for one year while assistant captain Mohamed Hussein extended his Simba stay for another two years.

Kahata will again play alongside Meddie Kagere who left Gor Mahia in June 2018 after the expiration of his contract.

Close