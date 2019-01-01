KPL Transfers: Kenya and former AFC Leopards defender David Ochieng joins Al Nasr

Ochieng has joined Al Nasr after his contract with AFC Leopards ended in June 2019

Harambee Stars and former AFC defender David Ochieng has joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Nasr, Goal can reveal.

Ochieng parted ways with AFC Leopards in June 2019 after signing a short-term contract with the Kenyan ( ) side in March.

"Ochieng has agreed to join Al Nasr already and he has joined the team in . What I cannot confirm for now is the length of his contract with the club as that is confidential information only Ochieng and Al Nasr can divulge," the source told Goal.

Ochieng was partly used as a defensive midfielder by AFC Leopards' head coach Andre Casa Mbungo due to injuries which struck the club's midfielders in the 2018/19 season. He was called up and dropped from the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Harambee Stars provisional squad in when the 23-man squad was finally named.

Ochieng has played for the Arabian club Al Taiwoon after he joined them in 2013 before he left for New York Cosmos in 2015. He joined Brommapojkarna of in 2018 before returning to KPL for a three-month stint with Ingwe.

He has also played for 's sides and Nairobi Stima before in his career.

Al Nasr have won eight Saudi Arabian Premier League titles, two GCC (formerly known as Gulf Cup for Clubs) titles, three Saudi Crown Prince Cups, and six Saudi King's Cups. They won a double in 1998 when they lifted Winners' Cup and Asian Super Cup.