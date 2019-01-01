KPL Transfers: I have not signed for Yanga of Tanzania – Farouk Shikalo

The Harambee Stars keeper dismisses rumours linking him with a move to Tanzania, and vows to help Bandari win the KPL title next season

FC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has denied reports he has signed for giants Young Africans (Yanga Sports Club).

Shikalo, who was part of the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the finals in , has categorically told Goal in an exclusive interview he is still a Bandari player and has no intentions to leave the club.

He, however, admitted Yanga have approached him for his services and even travelled to for negotiations but nothing official was agreed on.

“I am still a Bandari player for now, and I have not signed for any club,” Shikalo told Goal.

“Yes it is true Yanga of Tanzania are keen for my services but nothing has changed. I have not signed for Yanga and I am still a Bandari player, if anything happens in regards to the transfer, then you will be the first people to know.”

When pressed further to explain the recent photo of him and Yanga officials while in Egypt, Shikalo said, “It is true they (Yanga offficials) came all the way to Egypt and we held talks and as a player you have to listen to offers from a club which intends to sign you.

“We never signed any contract, and nothing was agreed on.”

Shikalo says his focus now is to help Bandari to do well in the coming season where they will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“My key focus for now is to help Bandari to do well at Cecafa Kagame Cup, also Caf Confederation Cup and we also want to finish at the top of the Kenyan ( ).”

Bandari finished second in the KPL last season, behind winners .