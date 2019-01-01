KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia sign Robert Mapigano from Singida United

The Kenyan champions have continued with their transfer activities after raiding Tanzania for a new custodian ahead of the new season

Kenyan champions have signed goalkeeper David Robert Mapigano from Singida United.

Both clubs confirmed, on their official social pages, the transfer of the custodian, who has penned a three-year contract.

“We have released our keeper Robert Mapigano to sign for Gor Mahia FC,” Singida United stated in their official Facebook page.

“Mapigano has signed a three-year contract to sign for the Kenyan champions and we would like to thank him for what he did at this great and also wish him the best as he starts a new journey with the Kenyan club.

“The transfer is good for our club as it shows that we can also attract top clubs to sign our players.”

Gor Mahia were in need of a keeper after first-choice Boniface Ambani spent most of last season on the treatment table after picking up a shoulder injury.

The injury forced Gor Mahia to rely on youngster Fredrick Odhiambo for Caf Confederation Cup matches, whereas third-choice Shaban Odhoji was used mostly in the Kenyan ( ) and domestic competitions.

K’Ogalo are striving to beef up their squad as they prepare to defend the KPL title when the new season gets underway on August 31, and also participate in the Caf .

Gor Mahia have already lost two key players this season – Francis Kahata to Simba SC of and Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico of Angola.

So far they have signed five new players - Tobias Otieno, Abdalla Shura, Elvis Ronack, Curtis Wekesa, and Dennis Oalo – for the new season.