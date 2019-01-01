KPL Transfers: Ex-Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata signs pre-contract with Simba SC

The Harambee Stars midfielder is currently a free agent after guiding K’Ogalo to a third successive Kenyan Premier League title

Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club have reached a deal with Francis Kahata over a transfer to the club, Goal can reveal.

The midfielder is currently a free agent after running down his contract at Kenyan champions , and a close source to the player has exclusively told Goal that the deal with Simba SC will be concluded after the finals in .

Kahata is in the Harambee Stars squad for the Afcon tournament to be held in from June 21, and despite two attempts by K’Ogalo to keep the player, the move to now looks close to complete.

“We met him before he left with Harambee Stars to and he signed a pre-contract of three years and that is why we are very sure that the player will be part of our team for next season,” the source from Simba told Goal.

“It was not easy to convince him because Gor Mahia had also tried to keep the player. He told us that they met with him twice but it seems they could not reach an agreement. We want to have a strong team for next season and the arrival of Kahata will be a major boost.”

A top Gor Mahia official could not confirm the latest development, insisting that Kahata was a free agent and thus was allowed to negotiate with any side without involving the Kenyan club.

“I don’t know if Kahata has indeed signed for Simba, what I know is the fact that we sent our technical team to engage him over a possible contract extension and they are yet to get back to me," the official said.

“We cannot get hold of him (Kahata) because he is a free agent, and our hands are now tied. He can do whatever he wants during the transfer window, and if indeed, he has signed for Simba, I wish him all the best.”

Gor Mahia have already lost striker Jacques Tuyisenge in a deal estimated at Sh15million, while captain Harun Shakava and defender Philemon Otieno are rumoured to be on their way out as well.