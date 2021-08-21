KP Boateng: Ghana star substituted before half-time as Hertha Berlin fall to Wolfsburg

The 34-year-old was replaced early on Saturday as The Old Lady suffered a second straight defeat in Bundesliga

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s injury problems reared their ugly head once more as Hertha Berlin succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat to Lukas Nmecha's Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

In the matchday two fixture at Olympiastadion, the Ghana international was withdrawn from the game two minutes to half time for a suspected injury as his side lost all three points.

Dodi Lukebakio scored first to put Hertha in the lead, but replies from Congolese descent Ridle Baku and Nigeria prospect Nmecha ensured victory for Wolfsburg.

On the league table, Pal Dardai’s outfit sit bottom of the log, having also lost their opening day fixture at Cologne. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, find themselves at the extreme opposite end of the standings.

The latest suspected injury is a major blow to former Borussia Dortmund man Boateng, who sealed a transfer to Hertha in June to make a return to the club where he began his professional journey as a footballer.

His career has been heavily weighed down by injuries, a situation which hugely impacted his time with the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.

Elsewhere in Bundesliga on Saturday, German prodigy of Cameroonian heritage Youssoufa Moukoko was a second half-substitute for Dortmund in their shocking 2-1 away loss to Freiburg.

The 16-year-old was thrown into the fray 11 minutes to full-time, taking the place of Donyell Malen, but his introduction did little to save the Black and Yellows’ blushes.

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Sarpei and Nigerian attacker Dickson Abiama started for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 home draw with Arminia Bielefeld.

The visitors netted on the stroke of half-time through Fabian Klos, but Branimir Hrgota scored to bring the hosts back into the game in the 50th minute.

Sarpei was substituted on 71 minutes while Abiama was later replaced by Germany-born Jamie Leweling, who turned down a call-up from Ghana last year.

Germany-born centre-back of Ghanaian descent Gideon Jung, also once rejected an opportunity to play for Ghana, was an unused substitute for Furth.

At Vonovia Ruhrstadion, injured Ghana international Christopher Antwi-Adjei was unsurprisingly missing from the matchday squad as his Bochum side beat Mainz 2-0, courtesy of goals from Gerrit Holtmann and Sebastian Polter.

Compatriot and club-mate Raman Chibsah was an unused substitute.