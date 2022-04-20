Kouyate: Crystal Palace manager Vieira 'one of the best I have seen'

Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate has stated Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, is one of the best managers he has ever seen.

Kouyate added that Vieira’s abilities are under-appreciated and that he will help the club reach a different level.

"I’m in football for 15 years, and he is one of the best I have seen," Kouyate told the club’s website.

"You see how we play tactically – he knows everything. Every time we play against one team, he knows what they are going to do. He knows what way we are going to play [to best handle the opposition].

"I say: ‘How does he do that?’ Every time we are on the field, it is easier for us. We play together, as a team.

"He tells us what we are going to do, and this is easier for all the players who are going to play the game. Any XI, they can play because it is easy for us.

"I don’t know how he does it… but in some years [he and Crystal Palace] are going to be on a different level."

The midfielder revealed he was impressed when the former Arsenal man held his first meeting when he was appointed as Palace manager.

"In the beginning of the season, I remember the first team meeting.

"[He was] talking with the players, telling us what he wanted to do and where he wanted to take this football club," he added.

"I don’t know who said that [Palace could get relegated], but they are so wrong. Because you need to know that he is a very clever guy, a very good person."

After the Eagles were eliminated from the FA Cup by Chelsea, Kouyate said he is sad Vieira is not going to win the trophy as he deserves it.

"We play against Manchester City and Chelsea, and we want to win those games," he concluded "This guy is unbelievable, a very good manager. He also has good staff. He decides everything.

"This is why we are so sad that we don’t go to the [FA Cup] final to win this cup for him, because he deserves it."