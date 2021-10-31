Koulibaly sent off as Napoli extend unbeaten Serie A run against Salernitana

Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a straight red card as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 11 games this season with a 1-0 victory over Salernitana on Sunday.

The Senegal international was sent off for his reckless tackle that stopped Nigeria striker Simy Nwankwo from converting a goal-scoring opportunity in the 76th minute.

It was the first time in two years that Koulibaly was shown a straight red card in the Italian top-flight, since his sending off against Cagliari in September 2019.

Prior to his expulsion, Napoli were ahead at the Stadio Arechi through Piotr Zielinski's 61st-minute goal that separated the two teams.

Eight minutes after the opening goal, Salernitana were also reduced to 10 men after Grigoris Kastanos was punished with a straight red card for a horror tackle on Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

In the absence of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who suffered a muscle injury in training on Saturday, Luciano Spalletti's men held on to secure all three points that put them at the top of the Serie A table with 31 points from 11 outings.

As a result of his expulsion, Koulibaly will miss Napoli's next league fixture against Verona on November 7.

In his reaction, the former Genk star described the result as a great victory for the Parthenopeans as they bagged their fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

“Three points and still no goals conceded. A real derby. We won and that's the most important thing. Onwards and upwards,” Koulibaly wrote on Instagram.

After the match, the Parthenopeans gave an update on the conditions of Osimhen, who did not make the trip to Salernitana and it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will be ready for their Uefa Europa League encounter against Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

“Victor Osimhen this morning, at the Pineta Grande Clinic, underwent instrumental tests that showed a contracture of the right gastrocnemius,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Osimhen has already started treatment and his condition will be evaluated in the coming days.”