Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has conceded they are disappointed to lose defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal captain left the Naples outfit for Chelsea a couple of days ago in a deal that cost the Premier League side £34 million.

The administrator insists they did everything within their power to keep the Lion of Teranga but the 31-year-old refused even a bigger offer since he was keen on leaving.

"We did everything to keep Kalidou and tried until the end. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible," Giuntoli said as quoted by the club's website.

"We made him a big offer, but he had told us that he wanted to leave and he later confirmed that despite our best intentions.

"We are disappointed but Napoli will move forward and we will show our strength. We have some quality youngsters and we are confident.

"We want to be a top club that our city can be proud of. We are focused on events in the transfer market. We will carry out deals that we feel are right to improve our squad."

Last season, Napoli started the Serie A season on a high but lost their consistency later on to finish third as AC Milan won the title and Inter Milan finished second.

The 50-year-old is optimistic his team can go all the way and challenge for the Scudetto next season.

"The Scudetto is a dream that we always want to pursue. Above all, we are trying to build a strong team," Giuntoli continued.

"We will complete the squad with a goalkeeper and another defender to replace Koulibaly. We are keeping a close eye on what’s happening in the transfer market. We'll carry out the deals that we feel are right and will improve the squad.

"It's a period of change and I think the fans can believe in a club that has played in the Champions League for eight years. I feel the De Laurentiis family deserves huge credit for what they’ve achieved so far.

"Our aim is to bring in exciting young players who can prove their worth in the future. We’re convinced that we’re signing players who can bring success to Napoli one day."