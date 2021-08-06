Kouassi scores as Wuhan Zall hold Tianjin Tigers

The Ivorian striker was on target as the Han Army settled for a point against the visiting Tigers

Jean Kouassi scored a goal as Wuhan Zall settled for a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Tigers in Friday’s Chinese Super League clash.

The Cote d’Ivoire international gave his team an early lead in the keenly contested affair.

Nonetheless, a temporary loss of concentration saw the visiting side grab an equaliser as the match ended on a no winner no vanquished note.

Heading into the Chinese elite division clash staged at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, the Tigers had gone on a miserable run of four matches which ended in defeats.

On the part of the hosts, they have failed to record any win in their last 12 games across all competitions.

From the very blast of referee Jingyuan Jin’s whistle, Wuhan Zall began the Chinese top-flight fixture on a blistering note as they dominated ball possession while the Tigers preferred to defend.

Their ascendency paid off in the 16th minute after Ivorian star Kouassi put the ball past goalkeeper Fang Jingqi, thanks to an assist from Chinese defender Zhao Honglue.

That effort was the 26-year-old African’s fifth strike in the ongoing 2021-22 campaign.

They almost doubled their advantage a few minutes later, however, Anderson Lopes could not connect to a cross from Li Hang.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors levelled matters through Ba Dun having been teed up by Piao Taoyu.

In the second half, both teams attacked brilliantly but neither team could not get the much-needed winner as they picked up a point each.

Former Hajduk Split and Shanghai SIPG star Kouassi was in action from start to finish for Li Xiaopeng’s men.

With this result, Wuhan ar in the sixth position of Chinese Super League Group B after garnering seven points from 11 matches played so far.

For Tianjin Tigers, they sit at the base of the log with six points from the same number of outings.