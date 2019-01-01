Koscielny: Arsenal in a bad moment and must fight their way out

The Gunners skipper concedes that Unai Emery's side need to find confidence from somewhere after seeing their top-four hopes dented at Leicester

Laurent Koscielny concedes that are “in a bad moment” after seeing a 3-0 reversal at Leicester condemn them to a third successive Premier League defeat.

The Gunners had forced their way into top-four contention under Unai Emery, with optimism building at Emirates Stadium.

Familiar struggles on the road have returned, though, with a trip to the King Power Stadium seeing Arsenal reduced to 10 men as they toiled on their travels once more.

They remain outside of the places as a result, with only two more games to come, and Koscielny admits that they need to find inspiration from somewhere.

The Arsenal captain said on the back of a frustrating outing against the Foxes: “We are not happy because we lost three games.

“We are nearly at the end of the season and we know we’re in the final sprint. Every point, every game, is very important.

“Today we wanted to win but we played against a good team. Of course we played with 10 men.

“This week we are in a bad moment but we need to stay together. I believe in the quality of each player in this squad because in the last few months we’ve played well.

“When you go 22 unbeaten, it’s not easy and I think everyone fought for this. I want to keep the heads up because this is football. The end is nearly here and we didn’t fight this whole season for nothing.”

The Frenchman added on the Gunners’ struggles on the road: “The away form is not good at this moment.

“We won away at and it was a difficult game because it’s a very tough atmosphere, but when the confidence is a little bit down then it’s tough to come back. We need to stay together every day to give more for the team.

“We need to give five more per cent every day to get this confidence and come back at our top level. We have the quality and we’ve shown that this season, but now we have five games in front of us and every one is so important for our future. We need to fight.”

Arsenal are eager to avoid any excuses at this stage of the season, but have wobbled at the worst possible time.

Quizzed on possible reasons for that, Koscielny said of a side still chasing down glory: “Of course we’ve played a lot of games every three days, but we have a big squad.

“We need everyone to be ready and help the team to produce the best results. We’ve lost some players with injury but we still have a team full of good players.

“Confidence is the most important thing in football, more than the quality. It’s about working together and giving that commitment to the team. Alone, we can do nothing. Together, we can achieve our targets.”