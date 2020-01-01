Konsa’s first Premier League goal gives Aston Villa slim survival hopes after Everton draw

The Anglo-Congolese defender scored a rare goal to keep the Villans in the relegation fight

Ezri Konsa found the back of the net for the first time ever in the after played out a 1-1 draw with at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Dean Smith’s men were fresh from a 2-0 win at home to 10-man thanks to international Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan's goals, to keep their chances survival on track.

The Toffees, meanwhile, were battered 3-0 at -chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

More teams

After a goalless 45 minutes, Konsa opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, when his leg touched the ball on the way in from a Conor Hourihane free-kick.

72' | Villa have the lead at Goodison! 👊



The set-piece delivery from Hourihane is perfect and Konsa gets the decisive touch to beat Pickford!



[0-1] #EVEAVL #AVFC https://t.co/OgGZHMkOH6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 16, 2020

It looked like Villa were going to take all three points, but it was not to be as former star Theo Walcott equalised with three minutes left on the clock, but it came via the aid of goal-line technology after Konsa had thought he had cleared the ball away.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Congolese played the entire game, winning four of eight total duels, making one tackle, interception and two clearances as well as 37 touches and 25 accurate passes from 30 at 83%.

Konsa’s goal was his first in what is his maiden season in the top-flight having joined from , where he appeared 47 times during the 2018-19 season. He was also previously on the books of Charlton Athletic, where his senior career kicked off, playing a total of 86 times.

He has now played a total of 23 games for Villa.

Other Africans involved for the Midlands club in this game were Trezeguet, who played for 64 minutes before being replaced by Moroccan-Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi.

superstar Mbwana Samatta also started the match and equally played for 64 minutes before Keinan Davis took his place.

right-back Ahmed El Mohamady was also involved, playing the entire match and getting a yellow card in the 70th minute for a foul.

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

On the opposite side, international Alex Iwobi started the game for and featured for 62 minutes, coming off for goalscorer Walcott.

Villa sit in 19th place on the log with 31 points, the same as Bournemouth in 18th place and three points shy of in safety.

They round up the campaign hoping to see off Arsenal at home and fellow relegation battlers at the London Stadium on the final day.