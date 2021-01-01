Kondo reveals KMC FC's revenge mission against Yanga SC

The Tanzanian tactician is adamant a good team should not let a rival complete a double over them

Kinondoni Municipal Council FC head coach Habib Kondo has declared they will avenge a 2-1 loss against Yanga SC suffered in a previous Mainland Premier League encounter.

KMC will be hosted by Timu ya Wananchi and Kondo has explained how they have planned to ensure they emerge as the victorious side at the end of the Saturday game.

"We have prepared well because we know we are going to play a big game against a team that is respected by many people," Kondo told Azam TV.



"This will be an act of revenge because a good team does not lose twice against another team. We prepared with that fact in our minds but we cannot also escape the fact that it is going to be a game against a big team.

"We do not fear Yanga in any way because football is not like boxing where if a rival looks bigger than you, you start generating fear.

"We respect them because of their history, we respect them because they lead now and we respect them because they have won the league more than anyone else. But that should never be understood as fear towards them."

The tactician pegged his hope of pulling a win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on their set game plan.

"We have our game plan and strategy and we believe results will be known after 90 minutes. Yanga will learn what we have come to do at the end of the day," Kondo concluded.

KMC captain Juma Kaseja echoed Kondo's sentiments on respect for Yanga and insisted they will fight until the end to ensure they head home as victors.

"All players are in good form and it is now upon the coach to decide who will start against Yanga. The encounter is going to be tough because everyone will be fighting for the points on offer," Kaseja said.

"We have come for the points and I believe we are going to get them.

Article continues below

"We have to accept the fact that Yanga are a big team, an experienced side in the league. We respect them but again on the pitch it will be a game of 11 men against 11 rivals. We respect them but we do not fear them at all.

"The game plan and strategies that will be put in place by the coaches are the things that will tilt the scoreline in favour of either side. The side that will apply great effort will also be guaranteed a win."

The match will be played starting at 19:00 hours.

