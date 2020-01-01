Kondo: KMC will end Yanga SC’s unbeaten run in the league

The Kinondoni-based club sends a warning to the Jangwani giants as the two sides prepare to clash on Sunday

KMC coach Habibu Kondo has sent a clear warning to Young Africans (Yanga SC), suggesting they are the ones who will beat them first in the Mainland this season.

The two clubs will come face to face in a league match on Sunday in Mwanza and coach Kondo says they have worked out how to end the Jangwani giants’ unbeaten run of six matches so far this campaign.

“We thank God we arrived safely in Mwanza in readiness for our match against Yanga, we have also got the chance to train at the match venue and we are now ready looking forward to the match,” Kondo is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We are all happy with the weather down here in Mwanza and my warning goes to Yanga that we have prepared well, studied how they played their last match [against Polisi ] and are ready to beat them, we don’t care nor fear them, we want to end their unbeaten run on Sunday.

“We played against a very tough Ruvu Shooting side while Yanga got it easy against Polisi, it shows you we are much prepared than them, they should not think we are not ready, we are very prepared to beat them.”

Some of the key players in the KMC squad include captain and veteran keeper Juma Kaseja, who has also played for Yanga before, Israel Mwenda, Hassan Kapalata, Reliant Lusajo, Keny Ally Hassan Kabunda, and Andrew Vicent “Dante”.

KMC are currently in the sixth position on the 18-team league table with 11 points from seven matches.

Like KMC, Yanga have also landed safely in Mwanza but will, however, miss the services of defender Mapinduzi Balama, who remained in Dar es Salaam owing to injury which forced him to miss the clash against Polisi Tanzania two days ago.

Yanga team manager Hafidh Saleh has confirmed to Goal that all the players in the squad are fit to face KMC apart from Balama.

The squad is ready and all of them are doing well,” Saleh told Goal. “We only don’t have one player in our travelling squad and that is Balama, who is not feeling well, and the coach requested that he remains behind because he will not use his services until he gets better.”

The Timu ya Mwananchi are second on the 18-team league table with 16 points, five less than leaders Azam FC, who have won all their matches.