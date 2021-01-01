Kondo: KMC assistant coach believes his charges were under pressure against Yanga SC

The tactician is however content with the point collected on the road against the former champions

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC assistant coach Habib Kondo has revealed his team was under pressure against Yanga SC because they had come to avenge the 2-1 loss suffered in the first round of the Tanzania Mainland League.

On Saturday, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Bryson David opened the scoring for the visitors in the 29th minute before Burkinabe Yacouba Songne struck back for the 27-time champions a minute after the break.

The assistant coach has now shed light on the reason behind the nervousness of his charges.

"I am a little disappointed that we did not take our chances partly because I felt my players were under pressure," Kondo told Goal.

"This is because we said we are going to avenge [the 2-1] loss suffered in the first round. We had promised we would not lose the game and you could see we lacked composure in front of goal. The calmness was not there because of the pressure my players were feeling.

"My players also panicked on the pitch because they really wanted to win the game because we failed to contain the opponents and ensure we sustain our lead to the end."

However, Kondo is happy with the point gained on the road against the league leaders.

"There were moments in the game that we were down, but on some occasions we dominated and had our chances. So I am fine with the point gained. It is football," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Yanga interim coach Juma Mwambusi has conceded some of his players were not up to the task in that particular game, especially in the first half.

"We appreciate the game ended well but to be honest it was not our expectations to share the spoils but it is football," Mwambusi told Goal.

"You might have different strategies and plans but when it comes to playing, things do change depending on many factors. Some players were not at the level I had expected especially in the first half. They were down and it affected our play as well.

"We managed to slowly get back into the game especially in the midfield, but KMC again got their chance and capitalised on it."