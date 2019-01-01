Konami previews PES 2020 for Asia at International Champions Cup in Singapore

Fans of gaming series PES were able to try out the latest edition of the game in Singapore

With the impending release of PES 2020, Konami finds itself being thrust into the spotlight as fans of the popular football game can't wait to get their hands on it.

Last week saw the ICC (International Champions Cup) hit Singapore's shores and it saw Konami exhibit the playable demo for PES 2020 in the OCBC Square near Singapore National Stadium. Goal Singapore was given a chance to enjoy a hands-on experience of the popular game and it did not disappoint. What we found out was that the graphics were much more advanced while the overall gameplay was slower; giving a more realistic feel.

The game's unique selling point is how the players have been created through using a full-body 3D scanning process, providing players of the game with ultra-realistic avatars of their favourite stars.

Conversely, on hand to explain how Konami intends to grow its brand further was the managing director, Mr Michio Takahashi; who had to this to say:

"Nowadays Esports is getting popular. When it comes to Southeast Asia there are many people familiar with Esports. So there is much potential that we can tap into to connect with people,"

"Besides tapping into the thriving Esports market, Konami has also managed to seal a global partnership deal with ICC."

Moreover, the popularity of Esports has seen E-gamers become celebrities in their own right as they command a respectable fan following on social media platforms due to their gaming skills being exhibited in competitions. One such personality is Rizky Faidan or better known by his alias as Zeus Faidan.

The 16-year-old who originates from Indonesia, Bandung, saw his stock rise when he came in fourth at the PES World Finals - a prestigious tournament involving professional E-gamers of PES. Rizky - who was present in Singapore for the Konami exhibit, had this to say to those who want to be a successful E-gamer.

"The only tip I have for those out there is to practice, practice and practice. Also, you must never be quick to accept defeat. It will be tiring but practice is the key to success."

Conversely, Konami's ability to secure lucrative deals has also seen it secure an exclusive partnership with for PES 2020; which is another step in the right direction for the brand.

However, while lucrative deals are vital for Konami, Mr Takahashi still believes that the future for the brand lies in Esports.

"Esports is the future and especially in Southeast Asia, there is many potential and we hope to organise competitions here in the future to capture the top talents in this area."

eFootball PES 2020 will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, on September 10th with pre-orders now available for the standard and legend editions.